Garda arrested and suspended over alleged theft in garda station

A GARDA has been arrested and suspended following an alleged theft in a garda station.

The probationary garda, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested in the south of the country last night.

A source told Independent.ie that the garda member was suspected of the theft of “a small amount".

He was arrested and brought to a garda station in a different division by a senior detective where he was questioned.

After being detained for a number of hours on suspicion of theft the probationary garda was released without charge.

A file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) while the garda has been suspended from duty.

A probationary garda is a member who has less than two years service but is still attested and have garda powers.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating a theft incident that occurred at a Garda Station in the south of the country on 29/8/19 arrested a man aged in his 20s, a probationary Garda member, in relation to the incident.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The member is currently suspended from duty. Investigations are ongoing.”

Online Editors