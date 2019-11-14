Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the kidnap and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Gardaí arrest two men and a woman in probe into kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney

Two men and a woman are being held by Gardai at stations in Cavan, Monaghan and Kells.

A garda cordon at the scene of Kevin Lunney’s abduction

A man (20s) and another male, aged in his 40s, are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A woman (50s) is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

A Garda spokesman said they will not provide any further information at this time.

