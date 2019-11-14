Gardaí arrest two men and a woman in probe into kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney
Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the kidnap and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
Two men and a woman are being held by Gardai at stations in Cavan, Monaghan and Kells.
A man (20s) and another male, aged in his 40s, are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A woman (50s) is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against The State Act, 1939.
A Garda spokesman said they will not provide any further information at this time.
Mr Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was snatched near his Co Fermanagh home and brutally assaulted in September.
The father of six spoke out about the attack in a television interview last week, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.
Criminals targeting QIH executives are believed to have been behind the attack.
READ MORE: 'Dublin Jimmy' hired criminals to spy on five Quinn directors
The arrests come just a week after the chief suspect in the investigation into Kevin Lunney's abduction and torture, career criminal Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness, died of a suspected heart attack during a police raid on his home in England.
An Garda Síochána appealed for anyone with any information to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.
READ MORE: 'Dublin Jimmy' once threatened to shoot 'paymaster' who hired him to carry out attacks on former Quinn companies
