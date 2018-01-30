Gardaí arrest man (40s) in connection with murder of Irene White

The man is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ms White was murdered at home in Dundalk on April 6, 2005.

Ms White had been stabbed 34 times in a frenzied attack in the kitchen of her home at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Her mother, Maureen McBride, found her lying dead in the kitchen when she called to the house at around 12.30pm that day.