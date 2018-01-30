Gardaí arrest man (40s) in connection with murder of Irene White
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the 2005 murder of Irene White.
Gardaí in Dundalk, County Louth arrested the man on Tuesday evening.
Ms White was murdered at home in Dundalk on April 6, 2005.
The man is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Ms White had been stabbed 34 times in a frenzied attack in the kitchen of her home at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.
Her mother, Maureen McBride, found her lying dead in the kitchen when she called to the house at around 12.30pm that day.
On Monday, Anthony Lambe (34) was jailed for life for the murder of the mother-of-three 13 years ago.
He was addicted to alcohol and drugs at the time and agreed to kill Ms White for a fee.
