Gardaí appealing for public's help in locating missing person Patrick Horgan

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for the public's help in locating the whereabouts of missing person Patrick Horgan.

The 30-year-old is missing from Mallow, Cork and has been missing since Sunday September 22.

He is described as being 6ft 2 in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

Gardaí are concerned for Mr Horgan's welfare.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors