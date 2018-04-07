Garda appeal to public for help in finding man (26) missing from home for a week
A 26-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Co Offaly.
Edgars Leimanis was last seen at Newberry Close in Edenderry since Saturday, April 31 when he left his home.
The Latvian national has been described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen, Edgars was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.
Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact their local garda station.
Online Editors