Gardai investigating a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday morning have appealed to witnesses to come forward.

Garda appeal for witnesses to come forward after man (40s) killed on motorway

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man,aged in his early 40s, was hit by the car at around 3.30am on the M9 motorway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred between junctions 2 and 3, close to Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. The driver of the car was not injured.

Road closures are in place to facilitate a forensic examination of the crash site. Northbound traffic is being directed off the motorway at Junction 3 (Athy).

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the M9 between Kilcullen and Athy between 2.30 and 4.30am. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local station.

