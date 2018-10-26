Gardai are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man in Finglas, north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (34) is shot while sitting in car

The victim received a gunshot wound to his arm at an address in Meakstown, Finglas at approximately 8:20pm last night, according to the Garda press office.

The man (34) was sitting in a car when he was approached by two other men and shots were discharged.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his arm during the incident. He was rushed to James Connolly Hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí confirmed the suspects left the scene in a car.

The gun attack is believed to be the result of an ongoing feud in the area between members of the Travelling community, sources have confirmed to Independent.ie

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at the Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

