GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by a number of men in Co Cork.

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by a number of men in Co Cork.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (20s) assaulted and robbed in Cork

The incident occurred on Pouladuff Road in Cork city shortly before 3am this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that the man, who is in his 20s, was walking on Pouladuff Road when he was assaulted by a number of men.

They then stole the man’s wallet and mobile phone and left the scene.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area between 2.30am and 3.15am this morning to contact them.

They have also appealed to anyone with dash cam footage, and are "particularly anxious" to speak to a taxi driver that drove by the garage on Pouladuff Road and a man who was walking in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021-494 3330, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors