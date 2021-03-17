Garda appeal for missing Cork man Michael Deasy (49)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Cork man Michael Deasy (49).

Mr Deasy is missing from his home in Macroom. According to Gardaí he was last seen yesterday in the Douglas area of Cork.

He is described as being 5’ 9” (179cm) in height, with a slim build, as well as blonde, fair hair.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Mr Deasy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

