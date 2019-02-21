Garda appeal for information about missing woman

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing young woman.

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing young woman.

Susanna O'Malley (24) was last seen at around 6am this morning in Achill Sound, Co Mayo.

She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall and with long dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green woollen jumper, black leggings, grey jacket with a fur collar and black UGG boots.

"Gardai and her family are concerned for her welfare," a garda spokesman said.

Anyone who has seen Susanna or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors