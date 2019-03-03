Garda appeal for information about missing man

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has reported missing.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has reported missing.

Jiri Semerad (41), who is originally from the Czech Republic, was last seen in Limerick City on Thursday at around 9pm.

Jiri was living in Nenagh, Co Tipperary and was reported missing on March 1.

He is described as 6 ft 2, of slight build, with short brown/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing “a light blue jacket, grey sweat shirt, grey leggings and runners”, said gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has seen Semerad or can assist in locating him to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors