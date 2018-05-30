Garda appeal for information about missing boy (13)
Gardai are appealing for information as they search for a boy who has been missing since Monday.
Ronan Quinn (13) was last seen in Portarlington, Co Laois at around 8.30pm on May 28.
He is also known to frequent Athlone and Dublin City Centre.
He is described as approximately 5ft in height, slight build with brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
