Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing a missing 34-year-old man.

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing man missing for almost six weeks

Mark McCabe from the Coolock area was last seen on January 17 2019 and was reported missing in recent days.

He is described as being 5'10" in height with short red/brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Mark, who would regularly frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Anyone who may have seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 - 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

