Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing Ellen McDonagh (15), who has been missing from the Castlebar area since August 25.

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing girl (15) missing from Castlebar area

She is described as being 5'2", with long blonde hair tied up in a bun, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a pink Superdry Jacket, a black tracksuit, and black Nike runners with white soles.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Castlebar on 094-9022222.

Online Editors