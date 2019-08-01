Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage in Courtown ‘sex attack’ investigation

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage from Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford, over the weekend to come forward as they continue to investigate a series of alleged sex attacks.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage from Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford, over the weekend to come forward as they continue to investigate a series of alleged sex attacks.

The appeal for information comes as Gardaí have established the names of some of the teenage boys that they want to interview over the alleged rape of a girl and the sexual assault of two others just after midnight on Sunday.

Gardaí also thanked witnesses who have come forward already.

Up to five teenage boys are suspected of being involved in the alleged sex attacks, with gardaí having visited locations in Kilkenny and Waterford as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.

In relation to the rape allegation, it is claimed that the girl was “held down” by a teenager while his friend raped her.

Senior sources said last night that gardaí were also investigating whether more than one suspect was responsible for the sexual assaults on the other two young girls.

Under investigation: The scene of the alleged sex attacks at Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford is watched over by gardaí

Gardaí believe around 15 people were present when the alleged shocking attack happened at a location close to a beach in Courtown.

However, there are fears that the individuals involved are being shielded by more senior adults or that they may have already left the jurisdiction.

Sources revealed last night that both the alleged victims and the alleged attackers were in the seaside village on holidays.

The three girls are understood to be originally from Dublin while the five teenage boys are usually based in the Kilkenny area.

A source told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are looking for five juvenile male suspects whose normal base is in the Kilkenny area, but locations in Waterford have also been visited."

The three girls have been treated in hospital in a sexual assault unit.

A senior source said the girls’ claims were being treated as “credible” and a number of specialist Garda units are involved in what is described as a “highly sensitive” and detailed investigation.

Gardaí have already spoken to some witnesses as part of the probe, which may be “a lengthy investigation”, according to one senior source.

Online Editors