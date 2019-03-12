A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Clontarf area of Dublin.

Garda appeal for assistance in finding 15-year-old girl missing from Dublin

Nadine Walsh is described as 5' 4'' in height, of a slim build and with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen on March 7, she was wearing a school uniform which was a white shirt, grey skirt and black bubble jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666-4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

