Garda appeal after two men die in separate road collisions in Meath and Donegal

Two men have died in separate road collisions yesterday in counties Donegal and Meath.

A motorcyclist aged in his 40s died after a collision with a four-wheel drive and a tractor in Co Donegal.

The incident occurred on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout about 4.55pm.

The motorcyclist was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later died.

The male driver of the four-wheel drive was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention.

His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage to contact Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100.

Meanwhile in Co Meath, a man aged in his late 60s died after the car he was driving hit a wall.

The incident happened at Mandistown, Drumconrath, Navan about 6.40pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses of the collision to contact them at Navan Garda station on (046) 9036100.