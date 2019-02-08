Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot dead outside a house in north Dublin this morning.

Gardaí 'anxious' to speak to witnesses as man killed in Dublin shooting

The victim, who is 39, was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital earlier today.

Investigators have sealed off a corner in the Marigold Crescent housing estate in Darndale after the shooting, which occurred at approximately 6.30am.

He was shot outside a house and was with a number of other people at the time of the shooting.

However this group fled from the scene as the gunman opened fire. Gardaí say they are anxious to locate these witnesses.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and then taken to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.

A burned out car on Greenwood Avenue Scene of the shooting on Marigold Crescent, Darndale

Gardaí are still looking for a potential motive for the killing, but early indications suggest that it is not part of the capital's bloody Hutch-Kinahan feud, and may be linked to a local dispute.

The victim, who lives locally, has no convictions for any serious offences.

Scene of the shooting on Marigold Crescent Darndale

It is understood that the gunman escaped by car.

A vehicle has been found burned out on Greenwood Avenue near the Malahide Road and gardaí are investigating if there is a connection.

Meanwhile officers are currently at the scene of the shooting.

The street is located in a residential area off the Malahide Road not far from ClareHall Shopping Centre and O'Tooles GAA club.

The scene of the shooting

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been carrying out a forensic examination of the scene throughout the morning, and have focusing on the area where the gun victim’s body was discovered.

A Garda cordon remains in place, while senior officers have also attended the scene this morning.

Armed gardai have also been visible in the area, with members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) on petrol at the scene earlier today.

One neighbour described the shooting as “very unusual” for the area.

“I was woken by the flashing lights this morning and thought it was just an ambulance. It’s really sad to hear,” she said.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin described the latest shooting as a "wake up call" and called for increased resources to tackle gun attacks in the area.

"This morning’s shooting incident in Darndale shows once again that the Government is out of touch with the realities of life on the ground across the northside. This latest killing must receive the attention it deserves," he said.

"Consistently I have raised through Seanad commencement debates the need for increased Garda resources on the northside. Another life has now been lost.

"Why is the northside being ignored? These are no ordinary crimes and deserve the attention of the Minister for Justice. He can no longer ignore the escalation in serious crime.

"It is time to take on the escalating number of gun shootings by committing the resources to tackle this once and for all. Dismissing these incidents as being an operational matter for the Gardaí is insulting to the communities who need protection."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses including those who may have dashcam footage from the area.

A statement said: "Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin continue to appeal for information.

"The scene of the shooting is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners. A second scene is also sealed off pending a technical examination of a burnt out car in the Greenwood Avenue area of Donaghmede.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out this afternoon by Dr Michael Curtis at the City Morgue.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors