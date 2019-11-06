THE family of a man who has been missing for ten days are "anxious" to find him, gardai have said as they appealed for information.

'Gardaí and Kevin's family are anxious to locate him' - appeal for information about missing man

Kevin McGrath (63) is missing from his home in Rahoon, Galway and was last seen in Eyre Square on October 27.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10” in height, of slim build, and his front bottom teeth are missing. He has blue eyes and grey hair and a beard.

It is not known what Kevin was last seen wearing.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Gardaí in Galway and Kevin's family are anxious to locate him and are seeking anyone with information to contact Galway Garda Station 091 - 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

