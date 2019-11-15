THE family of a missing elderly man who has Alzheimer's are concerned for his welfare, gardai have said.

THE family of a missing elderly man who has Alzheimer's are concerned for his welfare, gardai have said.

'Gardaí and Tom's family are concerned' - appeal for information for missing man (80) who has Alzheimer's

Tom Carey (80) was reported missing from his home at St. Marks Grove in Clondalkin, Dublin today.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Tom was last seen yesterday afternoon at approximately 3p.m. in his home.

"Tom is described as being approximately 5'6'' in height, slim build, with grey balding hair and wears glasses.

"Tom speaks with a Scottish accent and is suffering from Alzheimer's. It is not known what Tom was wearing when he went missing.

"Gardaí and Tom's family are concerned and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 - 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors