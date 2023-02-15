| 10.4°C Dublin

Garage worker who worked 364 days a year for 51 years dismissed without notice after being accused of stealing

Gordon Deegan

A garage worker who worked 364 days a year during his 51 years at the garage was dismissed without notice by his employer meeting where he was questioned about alleged stealing.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudicator Bríd Deering ordered the family-owned garage business to pay a total of €30,400 compensation to the man for unfair dismissal and a series of other workplace breaches.

