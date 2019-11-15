Gap between public and private sector pay narrowing - report

THE gap between public and private sector pay is narrowing, according to a new report.

An analysis of the difference between the earnings of the government’s staff and the rest of the workforce between 2015 and last year has found the gap is no longer as big as it used to be.

It said the ‘differential’ in pay for permanent full-time workers in the two sectors - using a variety of methods to calculate it - was higher in all of them in 2011 than it was last year.

For example, in a calculation based on weekly earnings and the size of the enterprise, it found public servants were paid 9.5pc more in 2011 but earned -0.3pc less by last year.

The calculations were made after the Central Statistics Office took a number of factors into account including the size of the organisation and a pension levy paid by state workers.

Other characteristics of staff including their education and whether they are union members are also factored in.

When none of these are accounted for, the latest earnings data from the CSO shows that public servants earn 38pc more than private sector workers.

Weekly public service earnings stood at €980.98 in the second quarter of this year, compared with €709.98 in the private sector – a difference of €271 a week.

The report out today said the amount public sector employees earned ranged from up to 7pc more to -3.8pc less than private sector workers, depending on the calculation method used.

It said “the trend shows that the pay differential between the public and private sector is steadily declining in the period 2015 to 2018”.

Female public servants’ pay ranged from 3.3pc to up to 15.8pc higher than their counterparts in the private sector.

However, male public servants pay ranged from almost 11pc lower than their counterparts in the private sector to being up to 1pc higher.

Statistician Morgan O’Donnell said comparing pay in the public and private sectors is not a straightforward task.

“Complexity arises as the two sectors comprise of a variety of different industries, occupations and workers with differing education, experience and skill sets,” he said.

In a statement, the CSO said the data was prepared “in response to user needs to inform discussions relating to the composition of earnings”.

