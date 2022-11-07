Galway’s only ice rink unable to open due to 700pc insurance premium increase

Galway city’s only ice rink will no longer be opening for Christmas this year after the insurance premium increased by 700pc.

Despite there being no successful personal injury claim against Galway Skates since it started in 2016, the operators have had to pull the plug because they cannot secure affordable insurance cover. The ice rink was previously held at Leisureland in Salthill.

Owner MacDara Hosty, who described the decision as “incredibly difficult”, said around 25 staff will be impacted.

Read More

“When you’re making a decision that deprives children of this much looked forward to activity, it does weigh heavily,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We have a core group who have been with us from the start and it’s very much part of their Christmas. None of us would be retiring on what we would make out of our Christmas ice rink, but for all of us, it was an important part of our financial yearly income and that’s gone now.

“Some of the staff would be full-time parents that would be able to work around the Christmas holidays. Others would be students depending on the work. We can’t understand the increase as we have an excellent insurance history.”

There was no possible way it would make any sense on any level to try and operate and pay that level of premium

Mr Hosty started to look for insurance in May, to give himself as much time as possible to secure cover. However, it wasn’t until three weeks ago that the brokers he contacted received any quotes back from underwriters.

Initially, he was given a “rough estimation quote” which would have been an 800pc increase on the pre-Covid insurance premium. When he asked for something more concrete, the quote came back around 700pc higher.

“There was no possible way it would make any sense on any level to try and operate and pay that level of premium,” he said.

“As well as that, the excess on claims was between €5,000 and €25,000 depending on the nature of the claim, so you would effectively be not sleeping for the duration of the event with the worry of what might happen to you and your business if a claim was made, as you’d be fighting that claim up to the level of €25,000.”

The ice-skating industry has been facing ongoing insurance problems for a number of years. Last year, Limerick On Ice, which had been operating for 17 years, could not go ahead due to insurance costs.

Other rinks decided not to open due to Covid-19. This year will be the first time in two years that the rinks will be able to operate at a normal capacity.

While smaller companies have been unable to afford insurance, those with a large portfolio of rinks will be able to continue to trade.

Jason Williams, chief executive officer of the Blue Martini Group, said it will be operating rinks in Dundrum and Swords in Dublin, Limerick and Waterford this year. Blanchardstown on Ice, the largest skating rink in Ireland which is run by Cool Runnings Events, will also be going ahead.

Bill Cremin, managing director of the company, confirmed they will also be opening their rink in Cork.

“We were the only ice rink to go ahead last year and we had cover already in place for this year so we’re probably unique in the sense that we had agreed a deal for two years,” he said.