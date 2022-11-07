| 10.9°C Dublin

Galway’s only ice rink unable to open due to 700pc insurance premium increase

Owner MacDara Hosty said the decision not to open Galway Skates this Christmas ‘weighs heavily’, with around 25 staff impacted

MacDara Hosty, owner of Galway Skates, is disappointed not to be opening the rink this year due to spiralling insurance costs. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Galway city’s only ice rink will no longer be opening for Christmas this year after the insurance premium increased by 700pc.

Despite there being no successful personal injury claim against Galway Skates since it started in 2016, the operators have had to pull the plug because they cannot secure affordable insurance cover. The ice rink was previously held at Leisureland in Salthill.

