The horses weren’t the only stars at Ballybrit yesterday, as Una Healy arrived at the track hand in hand with boyfriend David Breen, the star Limerick hurler, for the fifth day of the festival.

Galway Races 2019: Una Healy and Limerick hurler David Breen raise the style stakes on festival's fifth day

It was a case of meeting the extended family, as the couple had spent the night before in Athenry where Una introduced David to her many cousins.

“My dad is from Athenry, so we stayed there last night. He was one of 15 – I actually have 60 first cousins on one side. David nearly met all of them last night,” said the former Saturdays singer.

“Over in England I’ve hardly any family, just a few cousins in London, so it is lovely to be home.”

However, there are no plans for them to move in together just yet, the singer said.

“I have always lived between both as I am here so often for work and to see friends – I feel like I’ve never left in some ways. We don’t live far from each other, so we see enough of each other.”

Winner of the Friday's Most Styliish, Aine Malone, from Edenderry Co Offaly pictured with Judge Jame Patrice at the Galway Races in Ballybrit.

Having launched her solo career last year, the Tipperary woman (37) said she was hoping to get back into the studio and produce some new material.

“I’m going to go writing again and hopefully there'll be a new album next year.”

The mum-of-two looked fresh in a bright lilac dress from the Ivory Closet in Limerick and she wore a pair of her own heels.

The style stakes were certainly high once again with ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ competition taking place.

Sophie Trainor, Dublin, Niamh Gunning, Kildare, with Harley Hayes-Restan, Wicklow, and Penny Mitchell, Dublin, at the Galway Races

Hoping to impress was Sinead Leonard from Beaumont in Dublin, who wore a monochrome ensemble.

She was joined by her boyfriend Cian O’Brien, their second outing of the week.

“We trebled our money yesterday, so we are hoping for something similar today,” said Cian.

Angus Mackintosh from Scotland with local ladies Aoife Moran, Courtney Cox, Megan Gill, Alex Walsh, Mia Stewart and Jacqueline Taylor pictured at the Galway Races in Ballybrit.

Meanwhile, it was a sisters' day out for a number of attendees yesterday.

Therese (35) and Carita (28) Conway were dressed to impress, along with their pal Karen Ryan (28).

Sinead Bohan, Letrim, and Sinead Leonard, Dublin, pictured at the Galway Races in Ballybrit.

Carita was a lady in red, opting for a Suzanne Ryan hat, while sister Therese went for a white look with an outfit she had worn at the christening of her daughter Elise a few weeks ago.

“We used to come every year and have great memories – but this is our first time in four years, so we are really looking forward to a great day.”

Donna Mc Keigue Loughrea, Galway, and Linda Murray, Peterswell, Galway

The sun shone on punters yesterday, with many even calling into the main office on the course in search of sun cream. It was a big difference from this week last year, when the typical Galway rain had people running for shelter.

This year there were stag parties and old friends catching up after a week of work, with plenty planning on heading for Galway's Quay Street to carry on the party late into the night as the Bank Holiday Weekend began.

Doireann Doyle, Dublin, Mary Doyle, Dublin, Margareth Roferson, Galway, and Sadhbh Doyle, with Thomas Rogerson, Galway

On hand to judge the style competition was RTE presenter James Patrice and stylist Marietta Doran.

Looking snazzy in a patterned suit jacket, James was on the hunt for someone who was comfortable in what they were wearing and making a sustainable choice from their wardrobe.

“It seems like people have upped their game even from yesterday, which was Ladies’ Day. There is some fabulous style,” he said.

John Hopwood from London with Loughrea ladies - from left - Laura Deely, Sinead Gacquin, Rebecca Carroll, Sinead O’Grady, Garnait Murray, Michelle Mangan and Michelle Connolly

It was teacher Aine Molone who topped the class with her colourful look from Asos and Theresa Nugent Millinery.

The mum-to-be - who was just two weeks from her due date - added a special touch to her outfit with jewellery belonging to her mum, who passed away in February.

“She is looking down, definitely,” said Aine, from Edenderry Co Offaly.

“I am absolutely over the moon.”

French Visitor Lauriane Liouffre with 'Boyzone' at the Galway Races in Ballybrit.

Making a little bit of history on the day was jockey Kevin Manning, who came home first in the fourth race of the day - 32 years after he won the same race for the first time.

He rode Willie Mullins-trained Mr Adjudicator.

Lorraine Booth, Kilkenny, Becky Jackson, Wicklow, with Joanne Carter, Wicklow and Amy Edghill, Wicklow, pictured at the Galway Races in Ballybrit.

Online Editors