Galway Hospital staff syndicate celebrate as they scoop EuroMillions Plus jackpot

An 18-person syndicate made up of staff at Galway Hospital have been revealed as the winners of last night's EuroMillions Plus jackpot.

The winning ticket, a Quick Pick, was purchased in the Oasis shop which is on site in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe to cater for staff, patients and visitors.

The group, who call themselves the 'Lovely Ladies' Syndicate, is made up of administration staff at the hospital . They contacted the National Lottery this morning and now arrangements are being made for them to collect their windfall.

Trish O’Donoghue, manager of the Aramark owned Oasis Store in the hospital said: "This is absolutely crazy! Since we opened the doors this morning, we have been inundated with well-wishers and hopeful customers who are checking their tickets! We are genuinely over the moon for whoever the winner is.” “As a hospital store, all of our customers will be directly associated with the hospital, either as patients, visitors or members of staff. It’s an amazing feeling that we can bring so much joy to the winners with this win,” she said.

Online Editors