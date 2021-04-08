THE outcome of a GAA investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by Monaghan and Dublin players should be made public ahead of the return to games, a TD has said.

Former Mayo star Alan Dillon has today called on Croke Park to move swiftly to establish all the facts around video footage and photographs which appear to show a training session in Monaghan late last month.

Gardaí are also making enquiries about the alleged gathering after being passed a dossier by the Department of Justice.

The Irish Independent, Justice Minister Helen McEntee and a number of other parties were sent the images by an anonymous person in recent days.

Read More

A spokesperson for the GAA said: “As with all of these incidents that are brought to our attention, we will investigate it thoroughly.”

The organisation is still reeling from revelations in this newspaper last week that members of Dublin’s six-in-a-row All Ireland squad went against a plea to strictly abide by public health rules.

Officials are hoping to get back on track this afternoon when they unveils a revised roadmap for the 2021 season – but that announcement is now liable to be overshadowed by yet more controversy.

Speaking to Independent.ie on foot of the latest revelations, Mr Dillon said the GAA “has a responsibly to investigate all breaches of rules and guidelines which have been set along side the return to play protocols and also on the basis of public health advice”.

“This is no different than investigations that occurred for Cork, Down and the ongoing investigation for Dublin GAA,” the Fine Gael TD said.

He said the GAA should be able to discuss the situations with the relevant management teams and county boards within 10-14 days and put appropriate hearings in place. Under the Government plan for reopening the country, GAA training will be permitted for intercounty teams from April 19.

Mr Dillon called for the full findings of the GAA probes into Monaghan and Dublin to made public.

“I think for the legitimacy of the investigation it needs to be put into the public domain once the facts are established. The GAA is a huge part of Irish society and for its membership to avoid any misinformation the facts needs aired publicly,” he said.

When contacted last night, Monaghan GAA chairman Declan Flanagan said the alleged training was “news to me” and insisted that his county had been “holding fast” to the rules.

The footage sent to this newspaper appears to show senior intercounty footballers and members of Monaghan’s management team among more than 25 people at Corduff GAA club, around a 10 minute drive from Carrickmacross.

Monaghan manager Séamus McEnaney did not provide a comment when contacted yesterday.

It is claimed the footage of the Monaghan gathering took place several days before the Dublin session and in advance of Croke Park’s strongly-worded reminder that such events were in clear contravention of both Government and GAA restrictions at the time.

Croke Park’s probe into the Dublin workout involving at least nine players and a coach at Innisfail GAA Club’s pitch is ongoing. Dublin County Management Committee has already suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks.

Last night a spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed it forwarded material directly to the GAA.

“Following receipt of an anonymous letter with information regarding this matter, the Department forwarded the information to the GAA, An Garda Síochána, and the Department of Health for their appropriate attention,” the spokesperson said.

In turn Gardaí said they are making enquiries “following receipt of a complaint” about activities “at a sports grounds in the north of the country”.

A garda spokesperson said regulations brought into to combat Covid-19 “places restriction on training events”.

He said gardaí would attempt to identify potential breaches of the 5km travel limit and may issue fines “where appropriate”.

When told of the footage in possession of the Irish Independent, Monaghan chairman Declan Flanagan responded: “If it is of a Monaghan training session I'm not aware of it, because we have been holding fast on going back to training, the Monaghan county board have, and as far as I'm concerned Monaghan GAA are not doing any training and I'll tell you there is very little activity on any pitch in Monaghan.”

When asked if it was his understanding that nothing has happened, Mr Flanagan said: “As far as I am concerned and am aware of, we are not training and that's the long and the short of it.”

He added that there is “no training going on in Monaghan with any county team and that is it. The clubs in Monaghan are behaving themselves very well too, I can tell you.”





Irish Independent