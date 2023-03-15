GAA figures gather to remember Offaly football manager Liam Kearns

Well known faces from the GAA family gathered to pay their respects at the removal of Offaly football manager, Liam Kearns, in Limerick City tonight.

Mr Kearns (60), a native of Tralee, Co Kerry, and who was living in Clonlara on the Clare-Limerick border, died following a sudden illness last Sunday.

He was a retired garda who had been based in Mayorstone station in Limerick city.

Former GAA president Larry McCarthy, Limerick GAA county secretary Mike O’Riordan, former Limerick hurling hero Ger Hegarty, and 1973 All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Pat Hartigan, attended the removal and shared their memories together of Mr Kearns.

“I’m still in complete shock, we are all in shock at Liam’s passing, he was a lovely fella, just shocked,” said a former GAA star after attending Mr Kearns removal at Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Renowned former Dublin footballer Ciaran Whelan, and former Limerick hurler and Galway hurling manager, Shane O’Neill, also paid their respects.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon accompanied by her husband, retiring Laois Chief Superintendent John Scanlon, attended tonight’s removal, as did Limerick District Court Judge Carol Anne Coolican.

In a statement released earlier this week, Offaly GAA said it was "devastated” to learn of the passing of its senior football manager.

"In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA,” it said.

Mr Kearns was appointed Offaly manager last August, on a three-year term, and had previously managed Limerick, Tipperary and Laois.

He guided Limerick to Munster finals in 2003 and 2004, and had steered Limerick footballers into back-to-back Munster titles as well as an All-Ireland final appearance in 2000.

A former member of the famous Kerry Austin Stacks club, Kearns led Laois to a Lenister final in 2007 after taking over as manager from fellow Kerry footballing legend Mick O’Dwyer.

Kearns also brought success to Aherlow, securing a senior Tipperary championship in 2010, before managing the senior Tipperary footballers in 2015, a year in which the Premier County reached its first All-Ireland football semi-final in 116 years.

Away from the senior championship set up, Kearns also found success as a manager with Clann na Gael, Roscommon, winning a county final in 2021.

He wore the green and gold of Kerry 10 times as part of the Kingdom’s league campaigns of 1984, 85, 86, and he won an All-Ireland minor medal in 1980.

Mr Kearns’ funeral cortège is due to arrive at St Seanan’s Church, Clonlara, for 11am requiem mass on Thursday. He will be laid to rest afterwards in St Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret, Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Seán, he is survived by his wife Angela and daughters Rachel and Laura.