| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA, FAI and IRFU told to improve gender balance on their boards, or face 50pc funding cut

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring Ireland's first try during the Women's Six Nations match against Wales this year. Picture by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring Ireland's first try during the Women's Six Nations match against Wales this year. Picture by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring Ireland's first try during the Women's Six Nations match against Wales this year. Picture by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on her way to scoring Ireland's first try during the Women's Six Nations match against Wales this year. Picture by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Hugh O'Connell

The GAA, IRFU, FAI and other sporting bodies will face having their government funding cut by as much as 50pc within the next two years, unless they increase the number of women on their boards.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has revealed that national governing bodies in receipt of taxpayer funding will have to ensure at least 40pc of board members are female by the end of next year.

More On Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU)

Most Watched

Privacy