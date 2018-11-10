GAA clubs across Ireland and around the world have paid tribute to the family of little Annabel Loughlin (3).

GAA clubs pay tribute to Annabel (3) after tragic accident in which fireplace collapsed

Condolences have been passed on to her grieving family through their local Clonkill GAA Club.

The club have received messages from GAA clubs in Australia, the UK and from across Ireland.

The WA GAA club in Perth sent their condolences, adding Annabel's father Enda played for their club, representing them at state level in 2008 and 2009.

It's understood Annabel - the daughter of former Westmeath hurler Enda Loughlin and Eileen - died after a fireplace partially collapsed in her home on Friday of last week.

Investigating gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.

The little girl was the only daughter of Enda and Eileen Loughlin, and a little sister to brothers Senan and TJ.

Hundreds of people attended her funeral at the Church of the Assumption in Delvin, Co Westmeath, on Wednesday.

Her mother Eileen told mourners her young daughter "meant so much to so many people".

"As a baby, right through to a three-and-a-half-year-old, Annabel never really liked to sleep, but now I realise she was just trying to cram in as many hours of living as she could," she said.

On the same day as the funeral, a minute's silence for Annabel took place in Parnell Park as Clonkill played against Ballyboden St Enda's in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

The match went ahead as scheduled with the blessing of Annabel's family.

