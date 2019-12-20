GAA clubs hope to raise €200k to support player who lost leg in work accident

Footballers in London and Meath are appealing to the GAA community to help a former team mate who lost his leg after a work accident.

Footballers in London and Meath are appealing to the GAA community to help a former team mate who lost his leg after a work accident.

Seamus O'Brien from Firies, Co. Kerry had his leg amputated last month after being in constant pain since he was crushed between a dumper truck and a JCB bucket on a Cork construction site in February 2018

Seneschalstown GAA Club in Meath are gearing up to host a fundraising 5k Santa Run this weekend while a GoFundMe page started by the Kingdom Kerry Gaels in London has already raised over €15,000

The clubs are hoping to help the popular footballer amass over €200,000 for three prosthetic legs which will enable him to run, walk and swim again.

Seamus (49), who played on winning teams in London, lost his leg when he was crushed between a dumper truck and a JCB bucket on a construction site in Bandon where he was working as a carpenter in February 2018

"I don't remember much about the accident. I think something wedged on the accelerator on the dumper truck. There were five other lads beside me, it could've been any of us.

"I was brought to Cork University Hospital. My left leg was mangled, I needed skin grafts on my right leg, I had a severed urethra, a double pelvic fracture and internal bleeding

"I had seven operations on my left leg since then and so I got my leg amputated last month as I was in constant pain and it was no use to me anyway. I couldn't bend it and was just dragging it around.

"I could have moseyed on with it but I want to get some form of life back and a robotic leg would get me back to some kind of normality. I'd need a temporary prosthetic limb initially which costs up to €30,000, then a leg with a micro processor which is up to €60,000 and then a robotic one which is about €130,000.

"I've played football all my life, in Kerry, Meath, London and America and made so many friends in the GAA. As a family, we are so humbled now with their kindness."

The self-employed carpenter and dad of four teenagers has been unable to work since the accident and his wife Ruth had to give up work initially to care for him which has placed huge pressure on their finances.

His former team mates in the Kingdom Kerry Gaels have started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the three prosthetic legs he now needs

"Seamus played with us from 1991 to 2000 and played in the team which were beaten in the 2000 London Senior Championship final. In the final year, he played for the team while living in Ireland," they said.

"He won Conway Cups and Tipperary Cups while in London but was unlucky not to claim a senior championship medal. He played with the London senior football team for a number of years and also played with the London junior and U21 teams all in the one year! He also took part in two All-Ireland junior finals against Cork and Kerry"

"We are calling out to all those in the wider GAA community. Think of all the great GAA men and women who have supported you down through the years.

"Seamus dedicated himself to the game and we would like to call on your generosity to help our teammate in his time of need."

Seamus also played GAA in Chicago and New York when he lived there for two years before returning to Ireland to play with Seneschalstown in Meath when he moved back to Ireland and set up home near Navan

His Seneschalstown pals are also donating proceeds from their seventh annual 5k Santa run this Sunday at 1.30pm to Seamus' rehabilitation fund.

Club member and former Meath player Joe Sheridan said it was the club's way of giving a little back to a man who had given the club a lot of time and commitment.

"We've helped out a number of families and charities with this run and when we heard about Seamus, we decided there and then that we were going to help him through this run.

Anyone who would like to help can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/seamus-obrien-support or alternatively anyone who wants to take part in the run on Sunday can get further details at https://www.facebook.com/seneschalstown5ksantarun/

