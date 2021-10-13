SENIOR Government officials have been warned that there has been a sudden and unexpected change in the behaviour of the Covid-19 virus that is causing alarm among senior public health officials.

The latest developments could put the planned relaxation of some of the remaining public health restrictions from October 22 in doubt.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will not meet formally until Monday where it will decide on what advice to provide to Government, which will then decide later in the week on whether to relax social distancing rules, limits on attendances at indoor and outdoors and mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings as planned.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told RTÉ's News at One that the plan was to press ahead with relaxing restrictions unless there was "compelling evidence" on the trajectory of the disease that warrants a change of approach.

The number of new Covid-19 cases is expected to be 2,056 when it is officially reported later on Wednesday with the number of tests carried out, test positivity rate and hospitalisations all trending upwards in recent days.

Senior public health officials, including deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Nphet modelling chief Philip Nolan, informed a briefing of the Covid Oversight Group, chaired by the State's most senior civil servant Martin Fraser and made up of department secretaries general and political officials, earlier that there has been a sudden change in Covid data within the last week that they were concerned about.

The senior Nphet officials reported that there is no clearly detectable common pattern at this stage with case numbers rising among all age cohorts.

A senior official said it was unclear whether this was a blip or a sustained step change in the behaviour of the disease but said that Nphet was now worried it could be the latter.

They expressed caution about the further relaxation of restrictions from Friday week, but stressed that Nphet would need to examine further data over the coming days. Another senior official said that they needed to assess whether it was a trend that would carry into next week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is due to return from leave next week and is expected to chair the Nphet meeting on Monday.

The HSE’s national lead on testing and tracing, Niamh O’Beirne, said that the health service is carrying out around 17,000 tests per day at community sites across the country with a capacity to do 20,000.

The number of tests carried out on Tuesday rose by 11pc compared to the same day last week with testing reported to be “very busy” in Kerry, Waterford, and Cork.

Positivity rates are 10.5pc in community testing but some counties are higher with Kerry reporting a positivity rate of 16.5pc, Waterford 16.5pc, Cavan 13.5pc, Dublin 10pc, and Donegal and Monaghan both at 12pc positivity.

Meanwhile Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19.

He was forced to postpone his Budget press conference due at the Department of Health this morning where he was scheduled to appear before members of the media.

The Department of Health said today he “has experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19.

“As per public health advice, Minister Donnelly immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a not-detected result.

“Minister Donnelly will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home) and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.”

The press conference will now have to take place by video link tomorrow.

