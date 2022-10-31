The funeral of a well-known horse breeder and his wife who died following a three-vehicle collision in Monaghan last week will take place today.

Ronnie and Jean Hollinger, aged in their 60s, tragically lost their lives in the crash on the N2 near Castleblayney on Thursday, October 27.

The couple’s deaths came after another tragedy on the same road the previous night when an elderly pedestrian died.

Their funeral will take place today in Elim Church, Ballybay Road, Monaghan at 1pm.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie said Mr and Mrs Hollinger will be “dearly missed by their heartbroken family”.

It read: “Also their treasured grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Grace, Harry, Alfie, Bobby, Amy, Hannah, Noah, Joseph and Will, Ronnie's brother Jim and sister Doreen, pre-deceased by his sister Hilda, Jean's brothers Walter and Meredith Scott, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.”

Mr Hollinger was well-known in sport horse breeding circles and ran the Creevagh House Stud, located near Ballybay, with his family.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is from Monaghan and knew the couple, expressed her sympathies with their loved ones.

"I know Ronnie and Jean and the family well and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult time. This is an awful tragedy to visit any family and the entire community is in shock," she told Independent.ie.

Horse Sport Ireland paid tribute to the couple saying the organisation was "deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of their deaths.

"The Hollinger family and Creevagh prefix are hugely well-known throughout the Irish Sport Horse industry and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and many friends at this very difficult time. May they Rest In Peace," the organisation said.

The tragedy happened at around 6.15pm on Thursday evening on the N2 at Mullaghanee in Castleblayney.

Gardaí said that the husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger in her 60s in a second car was also seriously injured.

A lorry was the third vehicle involved and it is understood that the driver did not suffer serious injuries.