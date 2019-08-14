Funeral of Love/Hate actor Robert Sheehan's uncle Michael held after tragic house fire

THE funeral of an uncle of Love Hate actor Robert Sheehan was held today.

Michael (Mickey) Sheehan tragically lost his life in a house fire in Kilorglin, Co Kerry in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 69-year old is a uncle of the Laois born actor, who sprang to fame in the renowned RTE series 'Love Hate' and in 'Young Offenders'.

Portlaoise actor Robert Sheehan. Photo Erin Patrice O'Brien / Netflix

His body was discovered at his home in Glencuttane Beaufort after a Killarney Fire crew noticed a glow in the sky when returning from a car crash in Glencar at around 4.30am last Friday morning. They arrived at the scene and Mr Sheehan's body was subsequently found in the house.

Tragically, this is the second fire tragedy to hit the family. Mickey's father also died in a fire in 2002, close by to where the blaze occurred last week.

Mickey suffered from Parkinsons and lived alone at his home in Glencuttane. His brother, James, was his carer and visited him daily. He was one of eight siblings – one of whom predeceased him.

James, runs a fast food restaurant in Killorglin, along with Robert's cousins Garrath and Jesse. James is well-known in GAA circles as a Mid and East Kerry Senior football manager, as well as being hugely involved in Laune Rangers. Mickey shared his love of GAA and he has a great love of the land.

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the fire but no foul play is suspected. His remains were removed to University Hospital Kerry and a post mortem was carried out. The result of this will be released at the inquest into his death.

Online Editors