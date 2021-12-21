Funeral of Clannad tour manager hears he shared unique musical and emotional bond with his family

Leon Brennan was buried following a music-filled funeral mass in Derrybeg, Co Donegal. Photo: Moya Brennan, Twitter

The funeral mass of Clannad tour manager Leon Brennan has heard how he shared a unique bond with his family throughout his life, not just musically but also emotionally.

Mr Brennan, who was tour manager for the group for more than 35 years, passed away at his Dublin home on Friday.

He was buried today following a music-filled funeral mass at St Mary’s Chapel in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh remembered Mr Brennan as a man who had a huge heart filled with kindness and who always put other people first.

Family was everything to him and it was fitting that he was surrounded by that very same family when he passed, he said.





The funeral mass heard of his other great loves, including sport.

These were symbolised by the offertory gifts including a Gweedore Celtic jersey, a Donegal jersey, a laminate to reflect his organisational skills in his work with Clannad and a wedding picture of himself and his wife Ann who married in March 2000.

The congregation were left amused to hear of how Mr Brennan had lost his wedding ring while on Gola Island off the Donegal coast in August.

However, on discovering where the ring had been purchased, his sister, Enya, had recently replaced it.

Music was provided by Daniel O'Donnell who sang You Raise Me Up while Maireád Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan accompanied on fiddle.

Clannad and Cormac de Barra also played during the mass which was watched by thousands of people online.

Fr Ó Fearraigh said it is possible to fall into the pit of hopelessness and despair, especially at Christmas.

However, he said Mr Brennan would not want people to feel sad and to remember that he has gone to the other side.

“We are a people of hope. Leon was a man of faith and his faith was incredible,” he said.

Mr Brennan is survived by his wife Ann, son Leon, daughter Anna, his mother “Baba” Máire Ní Bhraonáin, his sisters Máire, Deirdre, Eithne, Olive and Brídín, his brothers Ciarán, Pól and Bartley, his mother-in-law Nell Fitzgerald and extended family and friends.

He was laid to rest in his native home of Gaoth Dobhair in the nearby graveyard of Machaire Gathlán.



