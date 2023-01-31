Funeral for ‘roguish’ Kilkenny hurling star delayed as so many turn up to pay respects

A former minor Kilkenny hurling star who died in a single vehicle crash last week “lit up every life with his roguish smile", his funeral was told today.

James ‘Shiner’ Nolan, (34) from Carn, Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, who played corner-forward for Clara GAA, the Kilkenny minors team and was on the panel of the senior team, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

Hundreds of mourners began arrived at St Colman’s Church, Clara around 45 minutes before the funeral was due to start to start, but it was delayed 15 minutes such was the volume of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

Clara GAA club provided a guard of honour as the hearse carrying Mr Nolan’s remains arrived. Ten priests concelebrated the mass.

The altar was adorned by yellow gerbera and white carnations. Strains of the hymn Be Not Afraid from a local choir and orchestra filled the church as Mr Nolan’s oak coffin, adorned with the Clara and Kilkenny hurling jerseys, was brought into the church.

Several of his Clara teammates and brothers acted as pallbearers. His sisters, Margaret and Elaine, placed religious symbols on his coffin.

Symbols of Mr Nolan’s life were brought to the altar: a photograph of his family; a hurl, slither and football; a speaker representing his fondness of Irish music; a book of jokes showing his quick wit; and a copy of the Farmer’s Journal showing his passion for farming. His parents presented the bread and wine to the altar.

Father Willie Purcell told mourners: “Gerry, Brigid [Mr Nolan’s parents] and brother Dermot, Margaret, Elaine, Catherine, Peter and Claire all of us gather around you today and all we can do is pray.

“Our entrance here today is that God is with us. God never leaves us and God will take us through this even this difficult situation. This loss, this sadness.God does not abandon us.

“James came to this church baptised, first penance, First Holy Communion, Confirmation. This church was part of his journey in life. His spiritual journey. He gathered with you in times of happiness and times of sadness, times of celebration and now we gather around him this day with our prayers and our support for you.”

A man who shared everything he had, his talents and gifts with everyone

In his homily, Fr Purcell added: “Last Friday morning a great silence came over this parish and community. A silence that expressed the immense sorrow and the debt of sorrow of every single person in this parish because James was loved. Everybody knew him. And in that silence we struggled to find words to comfort James's family.

“Sometimes we found it difficult to say the words or to express what we were truly feeling in our hearts. Our tears, many, many tears which have been shed in your house and as you as a family, those tears express the immense sorrow that we all feel.”

The late James Nolan

The late James Nolan

“He had that roguish smile and roguish laugh that got you laughing yourself even though you were never too sure what you were laughing at but it was just infectious and he made you laugh.

“A man who shared everything he had, his talents and gifts with everyone. I was told outside the church this morning that when in primary school the teacher asked the children what they wanted to be when they grew up and James said a hurler and a farmer – he fulfilled that dream and that wish.”

“James was a man who loved many different kinds of sports, whether it was hurling, whether it was soccer, whether it was athletics [He was an All-Ireland long distance runner]. James was a man who immersed himself in all the gifts that God had given him.

“I was told that the great Eamonn Coughlan came down after a race James won and shook his hand because his son was the second man to win it after James. James embraced and loved every aspect of his sporting life and it was there that he meant all of you his friends. He had that great ability to light up a room. That’s why he was loved by so many of you.

“That’s why he was a pet to his aunts and uncles and extended family. But in James we found something that was unique. He loved farming. He told me that himself and the animals. On October 31 last, on the anniversary mass for his older brothers John and Thomas, he told me he had the best job ever, farming.”

Fr Purcell added that people had gathered to say thanks to James. “A life he loved every moment of it, every second of it. He loved his nephews and nieces. That love and generosity in his life is something that touched all of our lives.

“We are grateful for James’ life. He would say thank you Mam and Dad. I’m sure that Shiner, because he shined in this world, is now shining brightly in heaven.”

In an eulogy at the end of the Mass his brothers Peter and Dermot thanked everyone gathered for all of their help. They said: “A huge thank you to everyone who helped everyday at home over the past few days. James touched all our lives, he was a fantastic son, brother, uncle, teammate and friend.”