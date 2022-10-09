Details of the first funeral of one of the Creeslough explosion victims has now been announced, that of James O’Flaherty from the Donegal town of Dunfanaghy.

Mr O’Flaherty was at the Applegreen filling station on Friday afternoon when an apparent gas explosion demolished the front section of an apartment block adjacent to it, sending bricks and rubble down onto the garage forecourt below and collapsing into the shop and post office underneath.

He is survived by his wife Tracey and son Hamish, his brother John, sister-in-law Serena, and their children Amber and Ebony, and wider family.

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney, Australia, and is pre-deceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.

His remains will be removed tomorrow to Roarty's Funeral Home, in the town of Derrybeg.

His funeral notice says his remains will repose there from 1pm until 8pm which will be followed by the rosary.

On Tuesday his remains will repose from 12.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to the family home in Dunfanaghy to repose overnight.

His Funeral Mass will be in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday at 11am, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Today, parish priest in Creeslough, Fr John Joe Duffy said the parish and the parishes around it are preparing for a devastating week ahead, with ten funerals to be planned and most of those in the communities knowing more than one victim.

