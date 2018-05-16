Funeral details for tragic GAA star David Gavin announced

The funeral of a young Irishman who tragically drowned in Canada last summer will take place tomorrow.

David Gavin (26), who was from Castlebar in Co Mayo, got into difficulty while swimming in Kinbasket Lake Reservoir in British Columbia on June 30 last, his remains were recovered last month.

A notice posted on RIP.ie said that he is "dearly missed" by his parents, sister, girlfriend, relatives and many friends. His funeral will be held at The Church of the Holy Rosary in Castlebar on Friday at 3pm, with burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

David travelled to Canada with his partner Ciara O'Malley last year and had been living there for just a few months when the tragedy occured. Extensive searches for David were carried out last summer but had to be stood down last October, due to the weather.

A fundraiser to help finance the search efforts for David raised more than $305,000, which his loved ones have said they are "eternally grateful" for. They said in a statement last month: "It is with great relief that we can inform you that David Gavin's body was found on Saturday the 28th of April.

"Arrangements are currently being made to bring David home to Ireland. This would not have been possible without all of your kindness and generosity.

"Through your donations we were able to get resources and services that made the search for David successful. "Thank you all again for this opportunity to bring David home, we will be eternally grateful."

