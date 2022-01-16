Funeral details for former RTÉ correspondent Jim Fahy announced

Funeral details for former RTÉ western editor and correspondent Jim Fahy have been announced following his death at the age of 75.

The broadcaster will be laid to rest on Monday at Kilbannon Cemetery following a funeral service in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam at 12pm.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: "Jim (Ex RTÉ) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

"Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, son Shane, daughter Aideen, daughter-in-law Brenda, Aideen's fiancé Colm, grandchildren Amy, Dylan, Hugh, Clodagh and Dara, brother Pat and his wife Nora, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

"Jim will be remembered as a gentleman, a true friend and a valued colleague.

"At the wishes of his family and in keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Requiem Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam on Monday the 17th of January at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Kilbannon Cemetery.

"Those attending the funeral, are asked to please, wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines."

The Galway native covered life in the west of Ireland for the national broadcaster, as well as reporting on wars and famine internationally.

Mr Fahy, who had experienced a short illness before his death, retired from RTÉ in 2011 as the longest-serving regional correspondent after 37 years of service.

The Loughrea man began his journalistic career with the Tuam Herald in the 1960s before switching to broadcasting in the 1970s.

President Michael D Higgins said the news would be greeted with sadness by viewers of RTÉ and the people of the west of Ireland.

"Jim was one of Ireland's finest broadcasters, a fact attested to by the over 40 national and international awards which he won over the course of his outstanding career," the President said.

"What he brought to his work was a high standard of journalism crafted in Tuam in a newspaper atmosphere that was steeped in respect for history.

"He delivered his reports in a restrained courteous way that reflected all of this and so much more - a respect for narrative that saw no tension between accuracy and elegance of form. There were many long pieces he crafted, including an early beautiful piece on the evacuation of the island of Gola."

President Higgins added: "On the occasion of Jim's final day in RTÉ on December 31, 2011, I suggested that every single thing that happened in the west of Ireland - be it political, cultural or international - the first thing people would say to each other was 'have you contacted Jim Fahy?', thus as a politician serving the people of the west of Ireland I had the pleasure of a long association with him."