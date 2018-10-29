Funeral arrangements announced for late music promoter John Reynolds

The late music promoter John Reynolds will be buried in Dublin this week.

The late music promoter John Reynolds will be buried in Dublin this week.

Reynolds, who was the driving force behind the Electric Picnic Festival and the well-known Pod Nightclub on Harcourt Street, was found dead in his south Dublin home last week at the age of 52.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, November 1 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook at 2:30pm and he will be reposed at Rom Massey and Sons Funeral Directors, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road on Wednesday 31st October between 5pm-8pm.

In a statement issued by the Reynolds family, they thanked members of the public for their well wishes.

The Reynolds family wish to thank sincerely the media, music industry and general public for their condolences, tributes and support over recent days," the statement read.

Online Editors