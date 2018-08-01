A fundraising page has been set up for 21-year-old Shaun Dunworth who suffered a serious fall in Australia on Saturday.

Fundraiser set up for Irishman (21) injured in Sydney bridge fall

Police found the injured Co Donegal man lying on the road under the High Street overpass at North Sydney.

It is believed that the Ramelton native was treated at the scene for a serious head injury and was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital.

The 'Shaun Dunworth Recovery Fund' has been set up to "help Shaun and his family" with a goal of €10,000.

"This GOFUNDME is to help Shaun and his family at this difficult time," the page reads.

"All donations are greatly appreciated."

Sydney Harbour Bridge was shut down following the incident and a full investigation was launched at the weekend by local police.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/566czu-shaun-dunworth-recovery-fund

