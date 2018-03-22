A FUNDRAISING appeal for a teen left paralysed after a freak fall in snow on the eve of Storm Emma has raised almost one-third of its €200,000 target in just 24 hours.

Fundraiser for teen left paralysed after freak fall during Storm Emma raises almost €60k in just one day

Family and friends of Jack O'Driscoll (19) admitted they were "totally overwhelmed" by the incredible response to a GoFundMet appeal.

In the first day after the appeal was launched, almost 1,600 people donated close to €60,000 - with major fundraising events being planned over the coming weeks to help Jack. Supporters are determined to reach the €200,000 target.

Donations have ranged from €10 to almost €300 with the proceeds going towards helping the teen with his medical and adapted living needs. Jack, a keen sportsman, was walking to his Mayfield home in Cork in adherence with the red alert from Met Eireann before the snow storm hit on March 1 when he suffered a freak fall in the icy conditions.

Tragically, the young man suffered a serious injury to his spine in the fall which occurred two hours before the full storm warning came into effect. The teen fractured his C5 vertebrae in his neck and now faces possibly being left paralysed from the chest down.

Jack O'Driscoll suffered a serious injury to his spine in the fall on March 1

"Jack was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) immediately after the accident," appeal fund organisers explained. "However the severity of his injury required him to be transferred to the Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital.

"He is currently in the hospitals High Dependency Unit (HDU) where he is receiving first class care from the teams of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

"This is the first tentative stage in a long road to recovery for Jack."

"Through all of this Jack has remained positive, upbeat and determined." Read More: Massive fundraising appeal launched to help teen left paralysed after Storm Emma freak fall "Based on Jack’s outlook, his friends and family are hopeful that his progress will continue and allow him to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire."

"Since the accident Jack’s family have been overwhelmed by goodwill and support. Therefore, members of Jack's friends and family have established this funding page with the goal of raising the necessary funds for the dedicated support and treatment he will require." "We feel we owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation."

Jack O'Driscoll (19) is a keen sportsman

Online Editors