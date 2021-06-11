Fundraiser for man left homeless after his DIY houseboat was confiscated raises €2,000

A fundraising page set up to help a Kildare man whose homemade houseboat was confiscated by Waterways Ireland had raised more than €2,000 after just one day.

Anthony Hall had built the floating house during lockdown and located it at on a canal at Lowtown in Co Kildare, and after a visit from Waterways Ireland personnel on May 19 believed everything was in order.

It consisted of a cabin structure on top of large barrels for buoyancy.

Mr Hall said they complimented him on its construction and reminded him that a mooring fee would have to be paid.

But two days later a letter was stuck on the door of the houseboat by Waterways Ireland saying it was in breach of the Canals Act, and he had ten days to remove it or Waterways Ireland would remove it.

“I couldn’t believe it. Two days earlier when they had arrived they were asking me about the houseboat and I invited them in. They were very complimentary about its construction and the way it was fitted out. They said I was doing ‘an amazing job’ and asked if I would be putting an engine on it, and I told them I would be,” said Mr Hall.

“They also reminded me about a mooring fee of €126 and said there was no immediate rush with it. As they left I thought everything was OK.”

“So I was shocked when I got home two days later and saw the letter which said it would be removed. It was a ‘final notice’ letter, but I hadn’t got any letter from them before that. I sent them a letter with the mooring payment straight away by registered post, and I was waiting for a reply to that,” he added.

“But then I came home on June 2 and the boat was gone. The other people at Lowtown boatyard said Waterways Ireland had come along with a crane and gardaí and lifted the houseboat onto a truck and towed it away.”

“Then I got a letter in work saying it will be stored for a month before being disposed of by public tender or dismantled and destroyed unless I reclaim it by July 5.”

The letter said Waterways Ireland incurred costs of €4,895 and is looking for €2,447 from him by July 5.

Waterways Ireland also returned his mooring fee postal order.

Anthony’s story got a large reaction when he told his story on Joe Duffy’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio One.

He has is now staying with a friend and explained how he had built the houseboat to a highly professional standard over the lockdowns so he would have a place to live because he cannot afford rent.

He is now sleeping on a friend’s couch.

A friend, Claire Percival, set up the ‘Save Anthonys House Boat’ gofundme page to try to help him cover the costs of recovering his houseboat, which cost him more than €8,500 to build, before it is sold-off or destroyed.

With a target of €4,500, donations started coming in quickly.

“Anthony built this amazing house boat with his own hands during lockdown. The housing crisis in Ireland inspired this talented young man to make a home for himself,” Ms Percival said.

"Anthony has a very good job with Kildare County Council. Anthony is educated with DIT Ireland and has also worked with his hands his whole life. Instead of asking for handouts, Anthony researched alternative living and educated himself on how to build a safe and environmentally friendly houseboat,” she said in her fund appeal.

“I decided to set up this GoFundMe to help my friend get his property back before Waterways destroys it. Any money that is left over will be donated to a homeless charity,” she added.

Waterways Ireland did not answer questions from Independent.ie on the timeline and level of communication with Mr Hall before, during and after the seizure of his boathouse.

It said in order to secure a permit boats must meet certain criteria and hold insurance in advance of launching on to the navigation.

“Construction of a vessel on the navigation is not permitted due to the risk of pollution,” it said.

“Waterways Ireland carries out regular visits to the navigation to ensure boats comply with our bye-laws. We work with owners to ensure they understand their responsibilities. Removing boats is a measure of last resort when non-compliance has been established,” it said.

“In every case a process of engagement and formal notification is followed by 10 days notice as laid down in the bye-laws,” it added.

