A FUNDRAISER to help support the family of a father and his young son who were killed in a horrific head-on crash earlier this week raised more than €8,000 in just hours.

Fundraiser for family of father and son killed in tragic head-on crash raises over €8,000 within hours

Vincent Rossi and his son Sully (5) were killed in the tragic collision between their car and a truck just outside of Tullamore, Co Offaly on Monday evening.

Mr Rossi's daughter Hayley (9) was critically injured and his son Daniel (8) was seriously injured.

More than 360 people donated to a fundraiser set up to support their devastated loved ones.

A notice posted on the GoFundMe account says: "As many of you know, Vincent and Sully tragically lost their lives this week in an accident with Hayley and Daniel.

"We would would like to ease the pressure on their family by asking for donations towards giving them the best possible send off that they so truly deserve.

"The money will also go towards any help and support that Hayley and Daniel will need in the future.

"Every donation is really appreciated and a share if you have time."

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Superintendent Tom Mullarkey described the scene of the crash as "chaotic" and "the worst he had seen in 37 years of service".

He told Independent.ie: "Two members of the same family have died, father and son, who is five years of age. Two of his other children are injured and in hospital, both receiving treatment for serious injuries.

"There was absolutely chaotic scenes here, it was a horrible scene," he added. "We have quite a few people who have come forward to give us their details about one thing or another. But there are a number of people, a number of motorists, who stopped here last night and continued on.

"The other thing I am asking is that a number of people stopped here in the immediate aftermath of it and helped the emergency services.

"When some people finished, they felt they weren't needed any more, so we are looking for those people to come forward, too.

"We have had a team of forensic investigators here - normally we only need one at a fatal, but we had a team here and they will determine how this happened."

Meanwhile, parish priest Fr John Stapleton said the tragedy was "very frightening for a community".

He said he had been nearby and saw a helicopter arrive.

He said he had prayed for the first responders and medical teams who helped the victims and all involved in the tragedy.

"God help the family, with what they have to cope with right now," he said. "And then the first responders, I think they are a group sometimes forgotten, and gardaí and medical people, and fire brigade."

For more information about the fundraiser or to donate please visit here

Online Editors