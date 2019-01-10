Fund set up for daughters of tragic young mum Jasmine McMonagle

THE heartbroken friends of Jasmine McMonagle have set up a fund to look after her two daughters.

Tragic Jasmine (28) was found dead at her home in Killygordon, Co Donegal, last Friday morning.

She leaves behind her close family and friends but also her two beloved daughters Skye (7) and Luna (18 months).

Now, friends of Jasmine’s have come together to raise money for any future counselling the little girls may need.

The tots were in the house when Jasmine was found dead and are now in the care of her wider family.

After only one day, the friends have managed to raise almost €3,000 of a €5,000 target on their GoFundMe page.

They wrote: “We are close friends of Jasmine’s sister Jenna and we have set up this page to lend support to Jasmine’s family in these difficult days.

“We realise that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the pain of losing a cherished mother, daughter, sister and friend such as Jasmine.

“However, we hope that with the help and generosity of the local community we can slightly ease the financial pressures on the family at the moment.

“Jasmine has two beautiful daughters, aged seven and one, who have been left without their mother,” they added.

“All money collected will go directly to Jasmine’s family for the care of Skye and Luna and to fund any counselling services they may need.

“We appreciate any donation, no matter how big or small. RIP Jaz.”

Jasmine was buried following a funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in her native Castlefinn near the Co Donegal Border with the North on Monday morning.

Her former partner, Richard Burke (27), has been charged with her murder and is due to appear again at Harristown Court tomorrow.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the fund for Jasmine’s daughters should go to: gofundme.com/wq4daa-support-for-jasmine-mcmonagle039s-family

