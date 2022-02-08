Full details on the new national retrofit scheme – how much it will cost you, and how will work in a bid to upgrade 75,000 homes a year

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan speaking at a press conference about the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme. Photo: Niall Carson/ PA Wire

THE number of homes undergoing deep retrofitting will need to increase to 75,000 per year by 2026 if the Government is to meet its ambitious home energy upgrade targets, ministers have been privately warned.

An “exponential growth” in the number of homes being upgraded to a Building Energy Rating (BER) of B2 will be needed, with fewer than 5,000 homes upgraded to that standard last year, a memo for Cabinet states.

Meeting the target will require a step change in pace and scale of delivery of retrofitting, it states, and the 75,000 B2-equvialent home upgrades per year target will need to be maintained between 2026 and 2030.

The memo also warned that the number of workers carrying out retrofits will have to more than quadruple from 4,000 to 17,000 by 2025.

Ministers were briefed as details were announced of the new National Retrofit Scheme which aims to support homeowners and landlords to invest in improving the energy performance of their properties.

Read More

What’s new about this retrofit scheme?

There is more money available, more choice of schemes and less paperwork than before.

How much money?

A national fund of €8bn is promised from now to 2030, with €237m to be spent this year alone.

For the homeowner, grants will now cover up to 50pc the cost of a typical deep retrofit compared to 30-35pc before.

Grants for some individual jobs have increased a lot. The heat pump grant goes from €3,500 to €6,500 for example.

What are the choices?

You can get individual energy upgrade grants to cover six jobs: initial assessment, wall and roof insulation, heat pump, heating controls, solar water heating and solar electricity.

In each case, you find the contractor, apply for the grant, supervise the work, pay for it and claim the grant back afterwards.

Or you can use a One Stop Shop service which covers all the above jobs but also windows and doors, ventilation, and floor insulation.

In this case, you choose a one-stop operator who will arrange the assessment, recommend the package of works, agree a price with you, organise the contractors, supervise the work and claim the grants. You pay what’s left after the grants are deducted.

What is the difference if I opt for one job at a time instead of doing them all at once?

The value of grants is the same but there are more works covered by grants under the one-stop shop approach.

Windows and doors are not grant-aided if carried out individually, for example, but are included if you take the complete package.

How much will it cost me?

Some examples provided include a semi-detached house typically built in the 1990s up to the early-2000s.

We’re told a typical package of works, including a heat pump but not the solar fittings, costs €30,254. Under the one stop shop scheme, the grants would cover €15,600 leaving a cost to you of €14,654.

Other examples will be on the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) website.

How much will it save me?

The example above claims energy savings worth €700 a year or €58 per month. Financing the €14,854 by way of loan could cost from €16 to €149 per month depending on the loan duration and terms. The Government is going to assist banks, post offices and other lenders to offer low-cost loans for retrofitting from later this year.

The cost is still more than the savings – are there other benefits?

Greater warmth, comfort and enhanced home value are all benefits from a good retrofit along with much reduced carbon emissions which is where this whole idea came from.

Can I choose the design and supplier of windows and other fittings if I go the one-stop shop route?

Each one-stop shop operator will work with a range of contractors so there will be choices but possibly not as many as if you approached each job separately.

The advice is to shop around and see which operator offers the range you like best.

What else is new?

There is a new 80pc grant for all households for attic and cavity wall insulation. It’s a way of kickstarting a taste for retrofitting and making a quick difference to energy use and emissions.

Also, the free energy upgrade scheme for low-income households is expanding. It expects to upgrade more than 400 homes per month, up from 177 per month last year.

Where can I get more details?

All the information is being put on the SEAI website from launch time – 5pm Tuesday.

When can I sign up?

It is expected the SEAI site will be open to new applications for the individual work grants by the end of the week. New applications to the One-Stop-Shop scheme will be open from March 1.

How soon will the work be done?

There is an acknowledged shortage of skilled retrofitters so if there is a surge in applications, an orderly queue will be required.

Two third-level institutions are running courses to upskill construction workers specially for the retrofitting industry and four more are to begin courses shortly which will help.