| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From ‘thundering disgrace’ to ‘housing disaster’ – how Irish Presidency moved from fringe to heart of politics

President Michael D Higgins in Naas, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins Expand

Close

President Michael D Higgins in Naas, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

President Michael D Higgins in Naas, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

President Michael D Higgins in Naas, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

John Downing Twitter

How did a lucrative political pre-retirement course, with free luxury lodgings in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, move to become part of the mainstream political agenda?

President Michael D Higgins’ comments on the nation’s housing problems – “It isn’t a crisis any more: it’s a disaster” – have left many government ministers furious and frustrated.

More On Michael D Higgins

Most Watched

Privacy