From ‘thundering disgrace’ to ‘housing disaster’ – how Irish Presidency moved from fringe to heart of politics

How did a lucrative political pre-retirement course, with free luxury lodgings in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, move to become part of the mainstream political agenda?

President Michael D Higgins’ comments on the nation’s housing problems – “It isn’t a crisis any more: it’s a disaster” – have left many government ministers furious and frustrated.

Those ministers believe Mr Higgins “crossed the line” but the problem is few know where the line is now. But everyone does know the “president and no-politics line” has definitely shifted.

Éamon de Valera created the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann way back in 1937 in large part to take the British monarch out of Irish affairs. The new president would be a sort of national first citizen, seen but rarely heard, on ceremonial occasions with nearly all the office’s so-called powers exercised only when cleared by the Government.

The president has only two specific powers which he or she exercises without any required government clearance. First is, after consulting with the advisory Council of State, to refer a draft law to the Supreme Court to test its constitutionality.

The second power – as yet untested – is the right to refuse to dissolve the Dáil in special circumstances. For the rest the president acts “on the advice of the Government” – meaning, unless you are Michael D Higgins, you toe the line.

The idea of the president being above and outside politics is principally to do with custom and practice which is itself now changing.

But for the first 80-plus years of the office’s existence, presidents were largely seen and rarely heard. There were mutterings from time to time among the chattering classes about this and that – but for the most part the President opened the flower show, community centre, football field or whatever, took the salute, inspected the guard of honour, and life went on.

Six presidents from 1938 until 1990 – including Éamon de Valera himself who served two of the seven-year terms – followed this tranquil pattern. In fact the seven-year term, renewable once, added to making the prestige office a political backwater.

There was one big public glitch in the autumn of 1976 when the Fine Gael defence minister, Paddy Donnegan, dubbed President Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh “a thundering disgrace”. Mr Ó Dálaigh, a former EU Court judge and constitutional lawyer, had referred anti-terrorist legislation in a time of paramilitary threat to the Supreme Court for constitutional assessment as he was empowered to do.

President Ó Dálaigh was enraged by this slur and the subsequent poor response by the then Fine Gael taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave, so he promptly quit. The reverberations of “thundering disgrace” were to move the office of president up the political power rankings just a little but in perpetuity.

Real change in the political heft of the office came only when the women took over at Áras an Uachtaráin from 1990 onwards. The first of these was Mary Robinson, from a leftist and human rights background and whose victory in a closely fought election with Fianna Fáil was seen as a boost for feminism and liberalism.

Very early on, she clashed privately with then taoiseach Charlie Haughey over his “advice” that she turn down an invitation to deliver a BBC lecture on the role of women in Irish life. She accepted his advice, noting also she could not travel to Britain without government clearance, but when the matter became public Haughey was furious, also realising she was vastly more popular than his embattled government.

Haughey was soon replaced by another Fianna Fáil taoiseach, Albert Reynolds. He took one look at President Robinson’s approval ratings and decided to promote the best possible relationship giving her as much space as possible.

Both Mrs Robinson, and her successor President Mary McAleese, proved very adept at raising issues of social and political concern in a more generalised way without direct reference to domestic politics. Both presidents travelled widely and addressed issues like world poverty, international justice, women’s rights, and a role for the Irish diaspora in this country’s life.

Both presidents, spanning a total of 21 years in office between them, promoted a view for a rising generation that women could hold political office with success. One observer, the constitutional lawyer, Seán Ó Conaill, author of the book Constitutional Law in Ireland, argues that presidents Robinson and McAleese managed to make “political space” for themselves without as much friction as current President Higgins.

When Mr Higgins delivered his excoriating comments on the Irish housing “disaster” the man, engaged at every level of Irish politics since 1969, knew full well what he was doing. He definitely crossed the no-public-criticism line which has been mutual between Government Buildings and the Áras since 1937.

But the seasoned politicians on both sides of this divide also know there is little to be done do beyond sucking it up and moving on. The ministers will hope President Higgins will go quiet now – for a while at least.