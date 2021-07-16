From the DUP, through Alliance, UUP, and SDLP, to Sinn Féin – all unite with Dublin to say ‘no’ to Johnson’s Troubles amnesty plan

ALL five Northern Ireland political parties have united with the Dublin Government to utterly reject UK plans for an effective amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles.

And Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, said the plan - to give ex-British service personnel and loyalist and republican paramilitaries a “no-prosecution guarantee” for crimes up to the Good Friday Agreement of April 1998 - was not a done deal.

"Some have sold the British government's position during the week as a fait accompli. There is no fait accompli,” Mr Coveney told reporters.

The Minister was speaking after co-chairing with the UK’s Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, an online meeting with all five key Northern parties on the issue.

Democratic Unionist Party leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, described the discussions on the UK amnesty proposal as producing “robust discussions.”

Mr Donaldson said he had met with bereaved families who suffered through the Troubles. He said his party wanted a process on legacy issues which includes an opportunity for those families and for those victims to pursue justice if they so wished.

"It is not just about truth, it is not just about information recovery, it is about having the opportunity for individuals and families to pursue justice for their loved ones,” Mr Donaldson said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the proposal was evidence of the UK Government’s bad faith as they were going back on agreed procedures to deal with the North’s grim past of unresolved crimes and the suffering of innocent people. She accused the London government of preparing a process which would allow them renege on agreements and move to a de facto amnesty.

The other three parties – Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP – also rejected the plan unveiled by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year.

The Stormont power-sharing parliament has been recalled for next Tuesday to hold an emergency debate on the issue.

In Dublin after talks with EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that "unilateralism" by London will not work when implementing the terms of the Good Friday agreement.

"There has to be a consensus-based approach and all of the parties in Northern Ireland are united in their opposition to the decision that has been taken. I think the British Government need to reflect on that and on the process,” the Taoiseach said.

"What is at the foremost of our minds at all times must be the victims and their families. They feel betrayed and they feel let down, and we have to prioritise the families and victims of so many atrocities during that period of our history on this island, irrespective of one's community,” Mr Martin added.

The UK solicitor general, Lucy Frazer, said the UK Government would be "engaging" with different groups over its proposal. She said the passage of time made chances of successful prosecutions against British service personnel and paramilitaries less likely.

"I know the Government is engaging with all parties, it will continue to do so before it brings forward any legislation," Ms Frazer told Sky News.

