From Piccadilly to Tipperary – pair embark on a long walk for prostate cancer awareness

Kevin Webber and John Crehan in Dublin on their walk to raise awareness for prostate cancer. Photo: Mark Condren

It’s a long way to Tipperary, and two men who are walking there from London have the blisters and swollen ankles to prove it.

Kevin Webber was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer seven years ago at the age of 49, and was told he had two years to live, so he decided he could give up on life or make every day count.

After embarking on marathons and endurance challenges all over the world to help raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer he met John Crehan, whose family are from Co Galway.

And while trying to come up with a new challenge, a mad idea was born to walk to Tipperary.

“It was half inspired by the famous song, and half inspired by a few too many beers, but here we are,” said Kevin with a laugh as he met Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland at the Mansion House having arrived in the capital to begin the Irish leg of their journey.

Kevin and John said goodbye to Piccadilly and farewell to Leicester Square on April 19 and they’ve been walking since. The UK leg was around 350km, and the Irish leg around 200km, but the pair were having a day of rest today and catching up on some “Vitamin G” in some of the city’s famous hostelries before they start walking again tomorrow.

“We want to get the message out about men's health and about going to the doctor and telling men about the importance of getting themselves checked if they notice any changes in their bodies or their health,” Kevin explained.

“And it’s also a message to the ladies as well because they're the ones that will often spot their man going to the toilet more often, be they granddads, dads or uncles, and they should be saying to them that if they are having some waterworks problems, they should go to the doctor because normally if you go early, you'll be saved.”

The walking has given John a blistered toe and Kevin a swollen ankle, but they hope to keep pushing forward and complete their walk on the ominous date of Friday, May 13.

On the way they will be raising vital funds for Irish and UK cancer charities.

"It's a long way alright, but I'm looking forward to the craic. I've never been to Ireland before,” said Kevin.

“So to me it was a destination I always wanted to come to, and I know it sounds silly, but before you die you should do all the things you want to do. Seven years ago I thought I was going to be doing chemo, radiotherapy, hospice and death in that order. Instead, I've done chemo, radiotherapy, seen so many countries in the world – and it's fantastic, people are so welcoming here."

Thinking back on the madcap idea of such a long walk, John was honest and cheerful about the challenge.

“I knew it was a long way, but I didn't realise exactly how far a long way was,” he said with a chuckle.

They are hoping that knowing they are on the last leg of the trip, coupled with the fact that some of John’s family from Ballinasloe will join them to keep their spirits up, will help psychologically for the last few kilometres.

“It meant a lot to me because of my Irish connections as much as anything else, and the challenge to support Kevin, so it just seemed to make sense. I'd like to think we have the back of it broken but we must go all the way now,” John added.

Ms Gilliland was also full of support for Kevin and John.

“I think it's great what they're doing. Too often men don't look after their health, particularly their prostate health, and for somebody who actually has suffered from prostate cancer to undertake such a massive venture of walking across two countries to raise awareness among other men and their families is really commendable,” she told Independent.ie.

“I just wish them all the very best. Dublin is throwing its arms open to them here and I know people along the routes and paths to come will do the same,” she added.

To donate to the fund please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnandkevireland