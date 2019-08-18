From Love Island to All Ireland: Greg brings Amber to watch Tipperary's victory over Kilkenny

Love Island winners Greg and Amber made an unlikely appearance at today’s All Ireland final showdown between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Amber even posted about the match on Instagram, captioning a photo “No idea what’s going on but having fun”.

Greg (24), from Limerick, and Amber (21) from Newcastle, have been spending a romantic weekend together. They stayed at the luxurious Dromoland Castle estate after a hectic two weeks of promotion post-Love Island.

Greg and Amber at Croke Park

The loved-up couple even got a chance to visit the Cliffs of Moher yesterday, where they shared images and videos of themselves on Instagram.

Amber's Instagram post

In a video of the couple travelling to the venue together, Greg teased Amber about their relationship.

"I haven't even asked her to be my girlfriend yet and she's saying online that she loves me. What do you have to say about that? Hello, hello? It's been four weeks. You said you love me!" he joked.

"No I didn't!" she replied.

Earlier this week it was reported that Greg has joined a Dublin law firm and will sit his FE1s in October.

Amber, meanwhile, has said she will continue to work with her aunt at their Newcastle beauty salon with the aim of expanding the business.

However, speaking to ITV's Loose Women this week, she explained, "We're dating, but we're not official yet. That's the thing, because Love Island is such a weird situation, it's quite intense, we have only known each other a month.

"I think that is probably the reason we are not official, I haven't met any of his family. I haven't been over to Ireland yet, so that is the next step, but we are taking things really slowly.

"I think that, if you want to make something work, you put the effort in. If you really like someone, you are going to go to the ends of the earth to be with them," she added.

