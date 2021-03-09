From architecture to nursing – how college choices are influenced by the economy and the quest for a ‘safe’ job

Research has shown that if school-leavers don’t know what a safe job is in a given year, their mammies certainly do

The annual breakdown of CAO applications is a great barometer of where teenagers believe a good future lies. It also provides social historians with a bird’s eye view of the economy.

The first rule for CAO applicants is to follow their passion, but they also keep a close watch on where the jobs are and, ideally, they find a way to make the two converge.

Research has shown that if school-leavers – who make up most CAO applicants – don’t know what a safe job is in a given year, their mammies certainly do and will point them in the direction of a course that will lead them there.

A look back at CAO student choices over the past decade accurately tracks the swings and roundabouts of a country from the depths of recession through a recovery and then into the clutches of a global pandemic.

Reeling from the crash

In 2011, when Ireland was still reeling from the impact of the 2008 financial crash, employment security was all important and the promise of ever-increasing numbers of jobs from tech multinationals made science and technology courses very popular.

The building industry was on its knees, and, not surprisingly, architecture and construction-related courses fell out of favour, as did arts and business courses.

Economy healing

By 2013, there were clear signs that the economy was healing and that year saw a bounce back towards business courses which had been in the doldrums since 2008.

The squeeze on teaching jobs, along with lower pay scales for new entrants, brought on by the recession, was reflected in a big drop in applications for teaching, which was down 14pc that year.

Building boom returns

Two years later, 2015, economic recovery was in full flush and, with the scent of a building boom in the air, CAO applicants returned to architecture and other construction-related courses in big numbers There was also a resurgence in interest in law, which had been another casualty of the recession,

A swing back to primary teaching was also a feature of the 2015 applications, as cutbacks to education ended and burgeoning school enrolments provided a guarantee of a safe job.

Faith in the economy

Continuing faith in the economy was evident in 2017, with courses in business, construction and traditional professions such as law and architecture all attracting growing interest.

Teaching careers

The trend continued in 2019, by which time applicants were also sensitive to the moving picture of school enrolments. As the bulge in primary pupil numbers started to progress to post-primary, CAO applications followed, with an 8pc increase in demand for courses leading to jobs in second-level schools.

The Covid-effect

The overall picture was pretty similar in 2020 and then Covid hit. What a difference a year makes.

There is uncertainty about how, and how quickly, the economy will recover from the Covid pandemic, and overall interest in areas such as business and law has slipped, although applications for some individual courses are well up.

Post-primary teaching is a field in which there will be jobs. Notwithstanding that, its popularity took a hit and applications are down 8pc, reversing a recent trend.

Teacher unions will argue this because two-tier pay scales have not been eliminated from the profession.

There is something else at play. The workings of, and the enormous contributions made by, health professionals from doctors and immunologist to nurses and care staff, has relayed into homes on a daily basis for the past 365 days. They have attracted universal admiration.

There is a hope too that there is no turning back the clock on resources for the health service and that the transformation promised under the Sláintecare programme will now roll out speedily.

As usual, school-leavers are alert. One of the remarkable features of the 2021 applications is the across-the-board leap in demand for courses in health-related areas. A good example is nursing, where demand does not vary that much from year to year, although it was down 8pc last year.

This year, that has turned into a 21pc rise in demand and, in some universities, it is as high as 40-41pc.

The CAO choices made by applicants before the February 1 deadline can change and the final picture will emerge in July-August.​​​

